Man shot by police in Forest Park after wielding a strap with metal buckle

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County police officer opened fire on a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle.

The incident happened on September 2 around 11 a.m. near Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, according to police.

Police said 19-year-old Parker Ellington Dilworth was shot by officers and his injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the police, Dilworth reportedly stole a City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management work truck in Fulton County and led officers on a chase.

Dilworth later crashed and ran to another area within the construction site where he attempted to break into a parked, locked pickup truck.

When officers confronted Dilworth, he reportedly struck the officers by swinging a heavy, nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle.

Officers then used a taser attempting to subdue Dilworth, however, the taser was ineffective.

When Dilworth lunged at an officer while swinging the buckle he was shot by an officer.

Police said Dilworth was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

