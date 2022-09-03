Man wanted for murder arrested after standoff with police at Henry County hotel

Jamil Gray is accused of a June 30 deadly shooting at a gas station in Stockbridge.
Jamil Gray
Jamil Gray(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect whom they say barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites on Mill Road in McDonough.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 3O-year old Jamil Gray was arrested after a 5-hour stand-off.

Gray is accused of murdering Fitzgerald Carelus at the Chevron located at 22 Hwy 138 West in Stockbridge GA, following an altercation on June 30th, 2022.

Police said he is also accused of aggravated assault in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

