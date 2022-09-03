Pilot “threatening to intentionally crash into WalMart” in Tupelo, police say

Police say the airplane is “possibly King Air type,” in their Facebook post-Saturday morning.
Tupelo, MS.
Tupelo, MS.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pilot in Tupelo, Mississippi is threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart with an airplane, as Tupelo police evacuate the stores, according to a release from Tupelo Police Saturday morning.

Police said they were notified around 5:00 am, when the pilot made contact with 9-1-1, issuing the threat. Tupelo Police have since been able to start talking to the pilot directly, the release said.

“At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert,” police said. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. The situation remains ongoing.

