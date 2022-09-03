Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed.

There is no official word from police if the shooter was identified or arrested.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

