36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 36th annual Art in the Park was held at Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square on Saturday.

Attendees were treated to the free outdoor festival.

The event featured Chalk Spot which is an interactive street art display that gives kids the chance to design a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, according to officials.

Attendees also enjoyed the juried Artist Market with 170 fine artists working in a variety of mediums, discussing and demonstrating their work.

Officials tell CBS46 News that the Art in the Park is supported by sponsors including the North Georgia State Fair and the Marietta Arts Council.

