7-year-old killed in hit and run in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A 7-year-old was killed in a hit and run early Sunday morning, according to Clayton County police.

Police said the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.

BREAKING: Clayton County Police say a 7-year-old was found dead in the road in Jonesboro. They say it was a hit and run. They have no leads at this time and are asking anyone who driving on Tara BLVD around 1-2 AM to contact them. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/WIkocrP3Tq — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) September 4, 2022

When officers got to the scene, they found a child who was unresponsive.

Police said they have no leads and are desperately asking for the public’s assistance.

They are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have hit the child.

In a Facebook post the department posted “We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance. If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area. Clayton County STAR Team is still investigating the accident.”

If you have any information in reference to this fatal hit and run, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

