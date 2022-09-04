7-year-old killed in hit and run in Clayton County

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A 7-year-old was killed in a hit and run early Sunday morning, according to Clayton County police.

Police said the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.

When officers got to the scene, they found a child who was unresponsive.

Police said they have no leads and are desperately asking for the public’s assistance.

They are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have hit the child.

In a Facebook post the department posted “We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance. If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area. Clayton County STAR Team is still investigating the accident.”

If you have any information in reference to this fatal hit and run, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigation in Clayton County
7-year-old killed in hit and run in Clayton County
36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta
36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta
Police Lights
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug related’ shooting in DeKalb County
Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to...
Local non-profit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis