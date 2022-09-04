Atlanta police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is prepared for a Labor Day weekend that will draw hundreds of thousands of people and increased traffic, a Thursday press release said.

“There are several planned events throughout the City of Atlanta. We want you to be safe while having a great time in the ATL. The City of Atlanta Police Department would like to provide a few safety reminders for the public.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.