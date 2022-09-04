Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying to get away from police and he ignored several commands from law enforcement.

During the attempt to take Hooper into custody, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper ignored.

The deputy then fired his gun, hitting Hooper.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The GBI is investigating the incident. They said once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review.

