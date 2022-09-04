Downtown Summerville under water after heavy rain, downpours overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to Downtown Summerville.

Major flooding is taking place after 2-4 inches of rain fell overnight.

According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed.

The intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 48 is underwater. The area should be avoided and is completely impassible.

Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader reports there are multiple motorists stranded in cars this morning due to flood waters. He asks for everyone to stay off the roadways. Many secondary roads are underwater.

The picture below is from the Chattooga County Jail’s sally port.

FIRST ALERT | Flooding has been reported across Chattooga County, following several inches of rain. Heavy rain continues to fall. The risk of road flooding is increasing across Floyd County as well.



WEATHER APP | https://t.co/VDzCzXXJdg@cbs46 #gawx pic.twitter.com/wfv74ZigeQ — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) September 4, 2022

