FIRST ALERT: Showers/Storms Today

Heaviest Rain North Of I20- NW Ga Steadiest Rain
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Expect cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms on and off throughout the day. The heaviest rain will be north of I 20 today. The rain will become a bit more widespread around the metro area later this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures today will only be in the upper 70′s in northern areas to low 80′s south of the city.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | We’ll be dodging downpours through Labor Day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
First Alert Forecast | Summer weather pattern rules in the week leading up to Labor Day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
First Alert Forecast | Summer weather returns as we approach Labor Day!
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storm pattern lasts into next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered t-storms this weekend