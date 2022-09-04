Free monkeypox vaccinations provided at Atlanta Black Pride event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Black Pride weekend is an opportunity to reconnect with old friends, celebrate, but also, to educate.

Monkeypox, COVID-19, empowerment, politics, and organizing are just a few of the topics of discussion at this year’s event, according to organizers.

Monkeypox is a new enemy targeting the LGBTQ community. The weekend kicked off at Atlanta City Hall Thursday with free vaccinations on site, something health officials will continue throughout the weekend.

“The priority has been making sure that people know what is it, how is it transmitted, and how do we get treatment,” said Oliver Allen, one of the organizers of the event.

The rising number of monkeypox cases in the Atlanta metro area has left residents and visitors on edge. According to the CDC, Georgia has 1418 monkeypox cases. In August, monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency. Officials say the declaration will allow the government to release federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

As of right now, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the majority of cases in the state are in men who have sex with men, making vaccination efforts for this group a priority.

“We heard from the White House that Atlanta Black Pride if you will, was a priority location in terms of vaccines. We could not have any better support than the support of our president,” said Allen.

Fulton County health officials told CBS 46 that as of Saturday afternoon, 150 people had received the shot during the festival, and that is just for Saturday alone. Rashad Burgess with Gilead said people have been eager to take the shot.

“I’m really excited that partners, community-based organizations, club promoters from all over came together and said how it is that they can do this weekend safely and ensure this community has access to vaccinations,” said Burgess.

Allen said the weekend is about unity, and he feels if everyone can be educated on monkeypox, it will make it much easier to defeat the virus and celebrate what black pride truly means.

“Be proud about life, to experience life to its fullest, to be your best self,” said Allen.

The annual event will continue on Sunday with a slate of entertainment, festivals, and dance parties.

On Thursday, the weekend event kicked off with a welcome reception at Atlanta City Hall.

In light of the monkeypox outbreak, Fulton County Health officials administered monkeypox vaccines inside City Hall, targeting Black men who have sex with men.

“Approximately 70-80 percent of the individuals diagnosed with monkeypox in Fulton County are Black men, so obviously this is a priority group for us. These large gatherings enable us to perhaps vaccinate large groups of people at one time,” said Dr. David Holland, Chief Clinical Officer for the Fulton County Board of Health.

