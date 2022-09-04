Governor Kemp issues state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties after major flooding

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency after reports of major flooding and property damage in Chattooga and Floyd Counties.

“As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted,” said Governor Kemp.

View photos of flooding here.

Following severe flooding in North Georgia today, I have declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. As we work w/ local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/3iUo8ZQaY6 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.