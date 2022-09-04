Governor Kemp issues state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties after major flooding

Chattooga County
Chattooga County(WGCL)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency after reports of major flooding and property damage in Chattooga and Floyd Counties.

“As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted,” said Governor Kemp.

