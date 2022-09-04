Local non-profit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Caring For Others non-profit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week.

Now, officials say they need your help to keep clean water flowing their way.

Located just five hours from Atlanta, severe flooding in the Pearl River overwhelmed one of the two main water treatment plants in Jackson, causing pumps to fail— leaving thousands without water.

For more than two decades Eslene Richmond-Shockley has made it her mission to provide support and relief in midst of disasters just like this. Its why she started her non-profit Caring for Others in South Atlanta

“Our neighbors in Mississippi are hurting. To whom much is given much is required of us,” said Shockley.

Her latest plan involves driving several trucks to Jackson where many don’t even have fresh water to wash their face with or even brush their teeth.

“With the time you have brought some water, drop off some water,” Shockley said.

Caring for others is not the only team sending support to Jackson.

The White House approved an emergency declaration to authorize FEMA and homeland security to send federal resources their way

Home Depot is also stepping up to keep fresh water funneling their way... They sent us these pictures of staff members with pellets full of water they have been delivering to local fire stations in the area.

And you still have time to join in and support.

“As long as I have life health and breath I will do my best for the people,” Shockley says.

For more information or to donate water supplies, click here: https://caring4others.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.