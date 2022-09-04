National Weather Service: Don’t attempt to travel unless you’re fleeing an area’

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46/AP) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.

The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high water levels. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.

FIRST ALERT: EXTREME flooding in Chattooga County continues, and there's more heavy rain over that area now. Floyd also under State of Emergency - rain likely there this afternoon as well.



Turn around, don't drown. — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) September 4, 2022

According to officials, major flooding and property damage in Chattooga and Floyd counties.

FIRST ALERT | Flooding has been reported across Chattooga County, following several inches of rain. Heavy rain continues to fall. The risk of road flooding is increasing across Floyd County as well.



— Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) September 4, 2022

The service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County. Floyd County - just to the south - was also under a flash flood warning.

Flash Flood Warning including Coosa GA and Garden Lakes GA until 9:30 PM EDT — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 4, 2022

The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant.

State of Emergency for Floyd and Chattooga Counties. Hardest hit areas have gotten an estimated 10-13" of rain in the past 24 hours, and there's more coming this afternoon. — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) September 4, 2022

