National Weather Service: Don’t attempt to travel unless you’re fleeing an area’
State of Emergency issued after parts of northwest Georgia slammed with heavy rain, flooding
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46/AP) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high water levels. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County.
“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.
According to officials, major flooding and property damage in Chattooga and Floyd counties.
The service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County. Floyd County - just to the south - was also under a flash flood warning.
The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant.
