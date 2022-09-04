Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.

Watch: some of the damage we’re seeing as we drive around Chattooga County after flooding. Officials urge residents to stay off roads @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/07Q4lMvBoz — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 4, 2022

The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high water levels. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.

FIRST ALERT: EXTREME flooding in Chattooga County continues, and there’s more heavy rain over that area now. Floyd also under State of Emergency - rain likely there this afternoon as well.



Turn around, don’t drown. #FirstAlertATL pic.twitter.com/qxHv79pqOx — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) September 4, 2022

RELATED: National Weather Service: Don’t attempt to travel unless you’re fleeing an area

Animal Advocates of Chattooga County shared photos on their Facebook page thanking volunteers for helping to relocate animals to safer area due to the heavy flooding.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.