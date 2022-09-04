Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug related’ shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening.

Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m.

A female in her late teens was located with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, officials confirmed.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital and the current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. She has not yet been identified by police.

On Saturday afternoon, two men were injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Initial investigation indicates this shooting is drug related. Homicide Assault detectives are en route to the scene to further the investigation.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates as they become available.

