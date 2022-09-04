Volunteers help relocate animals to safer area amid heavy flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Several volunteers and employees at the Summerville Vet Clinic, Chattooga volunteers and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department have helped relocate animals due to the storms in the area.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency after reports of major flooding and property damage in Chattooga and Floyd Counties.

Animal Advocates of Chattooga County shared photos on their Facebook page.