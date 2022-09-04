Volunteers help relocate animals to safer area amid heavy flooding
‘It truly does take a village or a small army for emergencies’
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Several volunteers and employees at the Summerville Vet Clinic, Chattooga volunteers and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department have helped relocate animals due to the storms in the area.
Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency after reports of major flooding and property damage in Chattooga and Floyd Counties.
Animal Advocates of Chattooga County shared photos on their Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post: “A HUGE THANK YOU to Summerville Vet Clinic - Jeff from PAWS and Mary Kate with Floyd Felines - all their volunteers- Chattooga volunteers - and Floyd Co Sheriff Dept. They have relocated all our animals from the shelter to their facilities in case the shelter floods due to the storms.”
