Liz Truss set to become Britain’s prime minister

'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the next prime minister. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By SYLVIA HUI
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister.

Truss’s selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only the 180,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, by promising to increase defense spending and cut taxes, while refusing to say how she would address the cost-of-living crisis.

Truss received 81,326 votes to Sunak’s 60,399.

Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is vacationing, rather than at Buckingham Palace.

Vying for leadership of Great Britain are former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign...
Vying for leadership of Great Britain are former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Truss received 81,326 votes to Sunak’s 60,399 to be named prime minister.(Chris McAndrew / CC BY 3.0)

The two-month leadership contest left Britain with a power vacuum at a time when consumers, workers and businesses were demanding government action to mitigate the impact of soaring food and energy prices. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had no authority to make major policy decisions since July 7, when he announced his intention to resign.

With household energy bills set to increase by 80% next month, charities warn that as many as one in three households will face fuel poverty this winter, leaving millions of people to choose between eating and heating their homes. The Bank of England has forecast that inflation will reach a 42-year high of 13.3% in October, threatening to push Britain into a prolonged recession.

“The new prime minister is facing a very, very difficult inheritance,” said Tim Bale, a political analyst and professor at Queen Mary University of London.

Johnson was forced to resign after a series of ethics scandals that peaked in July when dozens of cabinet ministers and lower-level officials resigned over his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a senior member of his government.

Under Britain’s parliamentary system of government, the center-right Conservative Party was allowed to hold an internal election to select a new party leader and prime minister, without going to the wider electorate. A new general election isn’t required until December 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First-time voter Baylee Fidler, 19, waits in the doorway for a voting booth as Tom Davis,...
Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss reacts to being selected UK prime minister
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant
A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed two...
Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats