Chattooga County Schools cancel classes for Tuesday and Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Chattooga County School System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of no running water, according to the school district.

According to the notice posted on their website, they are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from fountains or prepare lunches because of the lack of water.

The notice also advises parents to continue to check their website, social media and local news outlets for school updates concerning Thursday and Friday.

