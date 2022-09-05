Church volunteers loading up to help Chattooga County flood victims

By Jamarlo Phillips
Sep. 5, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Water, towels, blankets, heavy mops, first aid supplies, and Visa gift cards are just some of the items being collected for those suffering from major flooding Sunday afternoon in Chattooga County.

North Summerville Baptist Church, Central Avenue Baptist Church, and Barry Peppers, Associational Missionary are among a few churches participating in a quick effort to collect and deliver equipment and supplies to support flood victims.

The churches hope to keep making trips to throughout the most impacted areas and making as many deliveries as they can.

Volunteers will be handing out water and giving away clothes as well, according to the Chattooga County EMA.

