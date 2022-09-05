Cobb County under a flood watch due to flooding, heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A flood watch has been issued for Cobb County due to the recent storm that brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday.

This comes after Georiga Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency due to heavy rain and flooding in Chattooga and Floyd Counties on Sunday.

The watch has been issued Sunday evening through Monday evening for Cobb County, according to officials.

For residents, visitors or those traveling in or around Cobb County, officials say a slow-moving, upper-level system is expected to bring a moist tropical airmass. That will remain over the forecast area.

The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high water levels. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.

Several families were displaced due to the rising floodwaters in Chattooga and Floyd Counties.

