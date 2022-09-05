Deputies want help finding missing Gilmer County man

Christopher Mays is described as a white male man, who is listed as 5-feet-11 inches tall
Gilmer County man reported missing
Gilmer County man reported missing(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Christopher Mays is described as a white male man, who is listed as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has brown and red hair with a red beard.

Mays was last seen walking in the 700 block of Ridgeway Church Road in an unknown direction of travel, wearing red/black gym shorts, a brown shirt, and white shoes.

If you have any information about May’s whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office at 706-635-8911.

