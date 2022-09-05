FIRST ALERT: Rainy Labor Day Could Lead to More Flash Flooding in North Georgia

Flash flooding is possible again, especially across far North Georgia.
By Ella Dorsey
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Labor Day brings with it another gloomy, and rainy afternoon. Expect on and off showers and a few rumbles of thunder, especially for the afternoon and evening.

It does look like most of the rain will be in our northern counties-- where we dealt with flooding yesterday.

More heavy rain possible today
Any additional rain that falls north of the metro will stay above ground because it is so saturated. More flash flooding will be possible through the afternoon, so please be vigilant, and do not drive into any standing water.

We look to dry out tomorrow and Wednesday, with only isolated showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 80′s for mid week.

Rain chances ramp back up by the end of the week and into the weekend, resulting in another 1-3 inches of rain. Flash flooding will need to continue to be monitored through the week.

Another rainy week with the driest days being Tuesday and Wednesday. More flash flooding is...
