FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fiery crash closes I-75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involves a tractor-trailer and sedan.

Drivers are being diverted onto exit 235.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash on I75 near Tara
Crash closes interstate Monday morning
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
Generic ambulance photo
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta