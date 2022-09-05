FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fiery crash closes I-75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involves a tractor-trailer and sedan.
Drivers are being diverted onto exit 235.
Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
