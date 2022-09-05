FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fiery crash closes I-75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involves a tractor-trailer and sedan.

ALL LANES BLOCKED on 75 NB and SB at Old Dixie (also near Tara Blvd) in Clayton Co. Avoid this area. You can use I-675 as an alternate. Expect delays in this area. #ATLtraffic #traffic @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hLTB3eQ55w — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) September 5, 2022

Drivers are being diverted onto exit 235.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

