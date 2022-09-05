Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.

At this time, the motive is unknown. Police also do not have a suspect.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for an update.

