Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
At this time, the motive is unknown. Police also do not have a suspect.
No other information is available at this time. Check back for an update.
MAP OF THE AREA
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.