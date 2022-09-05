INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day.

Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.

He’s also four-term mayor of Unadilla.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.