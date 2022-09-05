One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m.

“At this time it appears one person is deceased and there are multiple others with injuries,” the police official said. “Our Accident Investigations Unit was notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

There is no official word from police as to what led up to this crash.

The identity of the crash victims has not yet been released by police at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

