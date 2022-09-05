Police seek the public’s help finding missing 42-year-old man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man who was last seen in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, Lamarcus Turner is described as an African-American man, who is listed as 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 198 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at 942 Washington St. wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, officials said.

If you have any information about Turner’s whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2472.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.