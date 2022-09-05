Police seek the public’s help finding missing 42-year-old man

Photo of missing man LaMarcus Turner
Photo of missing man LaMarcus Turner(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man who was last seen in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, Lamarcus Turner is described as an African-American man, who is listed as 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 198 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at 942 Washington St. wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, officials said.

If you have any information about Turner’s whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2472.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic ambulance photo
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
FLOODING IN CHATTOOGA COUNTY
Cobb County under a flood watch due to flooding, heavy rain
State of Emergency issued in Chattooga and Floyd counties after major flooding
FLOODING IN CHATTOOGA COUNTY
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm