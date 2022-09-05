Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are still dealing with flood waters invading their homes and businesses early Monday morning.

Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency.

According to Gov. Kemp’s emergency order, some areas in northwest Georgia saw up to 12 inches of rain, leaving residents to struggle to keep waist-deep floodwater out of their homes.

The city of Summerville is telling neighbors to avoid non-emergency travel and boil their water before drinking or cooking.

The North Summerville Baptist Church put out a call for blankets, towels and other necessities and they opened their doors to evacuees.

Crews are out this morning, surveying the damage and starting the cleanup.

It may not be over yet though. Rain is expected throughout Labor Day and that could lead to more flash flooding in North Georgia. Any additional rain that falls north of the metro will stay above ground because it is so saturated.

Tuesday should be better with only isolated showers and storms. Rain chances will ramp back up though by the end of the weekend with another 1 to 3 inches of rain possible, which means flash flooding will be a possibility once again.

