Summerville homeowners lack flood insurance; Is your home in a flood plain?

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Few, if any, who were impacted by weekend flooding in northwest Georgia have flood insurance.

The overnight storm early Sunday morning dumped upwards of 10 to 14 inches of rain on Summerville and surrounding communities.

Tashia Knapp’s basement was flooded.

“It came in for a good 4 to 5 hours, constant,” said Knapp. “We’ve never had a water issue here. It was just a tremendous storm that was unprecedented and seemed to sit right on top of us for hours.”

Knapp says the water came rushing down an embankment behind their house and filled their in-ground pool. The water eventually spilled down the lawn and into their basement foundation. Knapp’s daughter was sleeping in her basement bedroom when the water came in.

“My bathroom probably got the worst of it because there are ceiling tiles in there. All of them are like busted,” said

Gracie Canada.

As friends pitched in to help rip out waterlogged walls and carpet, Tashia was on the phone with her insurance company. It turns out, like most homeowners in Summerville, she doesn’t have flood insurance because her home isn’t in what’s called a flood plain.

“There is a government map that shows the flood plain. That’s going to have everything that they say could be flooded, possibly be flooded. So, the mortgage company is going to require insurance on that,” said Ashley Kielborn of The Brother’s Insurance Group.

Insurance agent Ashley Kilborn says every business owner and homeowner should keep an inventory of their belongings. She recommends people take pictures before disaster strikes and do the same after.

“For instance, in here yesterday we were taking pictures where it was coming in and everything that was damaged,” said Kilborn.

Tashia Knapp says she’s grateful for the community support.

“We’ve got a lot going on, but there are so many other people who are worse off, but have friends who came out. My family doesn’t live here. So having these people from the church and friends come out. It’s very great,” said Knapp.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has detailed flood plain maps on its website. Your insurance agent can also tell you if your home is in a flood plain. Most mortgage companies will have this information as well because they require flood insurance if your home is located in a flood plain. Here’s a link to the FEMA flood map site.

