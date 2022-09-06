Advocates worry AMC closure could negatively impact Georgia’s inmate health care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Atlanta Medical Center shutters its more than 450 bed facility in the city’s Old Fourth Ward, some worry an already overcrowded Grady Memorial Hospital won’t be able to keep up.

Dr. Mark Spencer, a medical resident at Grady, calls the closure of AMC a humanitarian crisis. He says he can understand the concern that a person coming from the jail won’t have the same access as a patient coming in from the community.

“While most providers try not to have unintentional bias against incarcerated people in the hospital, there is data that show that they do get treated worse,” said Dr. Mark Spencer a medical resident at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Kate Boccia is the CEO of Atlanta-based National Incarceration Association. The group advocates for inmates and their families. She says people who live in prisons have the same medical needs as people who live in the free world. Boccia says one less hospital in the metro means less care for everyone, including inmates.

“Emergency needs happen all the time. So, we’re always concerned,” said Kate Boccia. “We’re always concerned about the closing of a hospital anywhere because the facilities that near a hospital, that’s where that person will go, the closest facility. The closest hospital available.”

Atlanta City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari is also raising concerns.

“We do not know what underlying medical conditions might be there. How many might be life threatening, what type of care have they gotten,” said Bakhtiari. “And the fact that we do have another facility closing down further creating a greater strain on Grady means that in mind that these inmates may be push further to the back of the line and not get the care that they deserve and need.”

CBS46 reached out to Grady Memorial for comment on this matter, but they did not respond before the publishing of this article. But in a statement last week regarding general, patient care in the aftermath of AMC’s closure announcement, Grady reiterated its commitment to Atlanta.

“Grady’s commitment to serving our community with excellence will remain unchanged as we stand true in our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every patient we serve.”

