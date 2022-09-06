Atlanta History Center’s September events lineup announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta History Center has announced its full slate of events for September 2022. It’s headlined by an Author Talks event with photographer Tabitha Soren. Other Author Talks include Bill Browder and history author Jonathan Darman. There are plenty of events for school-age children as well.
Toddler Storytime: Falling for Fall
- WHAT: The monthly program for young toddlers returns in September with a fall focus. The event will once again include arts and crafts projects and story time. Tickets begin at $8 for children ages six and up and $15 for adults. Children from ages one to five and museum members can get in free.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center
- WHEN: Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
- WHAT: History author Jonathan Darman will join Author Talks to discuss his book Becoming FDR: The Personal Crisis that Made a President. The book chronicles how Roosevelt’s battles with polio helped create the man as he is seen in popular memory. The former Newsweek correspondent also wrote Landslide: LBJ and Ronald Reagan at the Dawn of a New America.
- WHERE: Virtual
- WHEN: Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
Homeschool Day: If These Walls Could Talk
- WHAT: This month’s Homeschool Days event focuses on how history can be learned by visiting the places where it happened. Visitors will learn how history can be examined by visiting spaces and examining objects that the people of the past lived in and used. Tickets are $9 for children four and up and $15 for adults. Members and children under three are free.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center
- WHEN: Sept. 15, 10 a.m.
- WHAT: The former MTV News, ABC News, and NBC News reporter will stop by Author Talks to discuss her project Surface Tension. She uses an iPad screen and an 8x10 film camera to capture images. Tickets for the event are $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
- WHERE: Kennedy Theater
- WHEN: Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
- WHAT: Author Bill Browder will discuss his book Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath. Browder was one of Russia’s largest foreign investors until it all fell apart; his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, was murdered over his attempts to uncover a $230 million tax refund scheme and Browder decided to follow the money. It led right to Vladimir Putin. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
- WHERE: Grand Overlook Ballroom
- WHEN: Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
