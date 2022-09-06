Atlanta United star Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta United and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Miles Robinson was arrested Saturday night at the Battery Atlanta.

Robinson was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and given $150 bond.

The 25-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles May 7 against the Chicago Fire and has not played since. He has played with Atlanta since 2017, and was named an all-star in 2021 and a member of the MLS Best XI in 2019 and 2021.

An Atlanta United representative said, “we are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson. We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time.”

