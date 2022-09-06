Atlanta United star Miles Robinson arrested, charged with misdemeanor

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta United and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Miles Robinson was arrested Saturday night at the Battery Atlanta.

Robinson was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and given $150 bond.

The 25-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles May 7 against the Chicago Fire and has not played since. He has played with Atlanta since 2017, and was named an all-star in 2021 and a member of the MLS Best XI in 2019 and 2021.

An Atlanta United representative said, “we are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson. We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time.”

We will update this story as we learn more.

