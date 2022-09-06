Braves take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Braves will attempt to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Atlanta Braves (84-51, second in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-85, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (17-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -228, Athletics +189; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 50-85 record overall and a 22-44 record in home games. The Athletics are 12-21 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has an 84-51 record overall and a 37-26 record on the road. The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.44.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 19 home runs while slugging .430. Tony Kemp is 12-for-42 with two doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 35 home runs while slugging .566. Michael Harris II is 18-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

