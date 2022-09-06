The Bulldogs crush the Ducks

Bulldogs crush ducks
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs started their 2022 season with a win over #11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Stetson Bennett and his offense were as explosive as ever. He had a career day. He threw for a career-high 368 yards. He threw two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

A total of seven touchdowns were scored, three through the air and four on the ground. The Dawgs scored a touchdown on each of their first seven possessions. Seven different ball catchers caught passes of 20-yards or more.

Senior running back Kenny McIntosh started the game. He was the team’s leading receiver with nine catches for 117 yards. He showed off his versatility. His teammates believe he’ll uphold UGA’s “RBU” title.

The Dawgs continue their season Saturday, September 10th at 4 PM against Samford at Sanford Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UGA coach Kirby Smart
Bennett, Georgia D lead No. 3 Dawgs to 49-3 rout of Oregon
A5 Volleyball ranked No. 1 in the U.S.
Georgia volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the nation
Atlanta police increases patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend
FILE - Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball against Auburn during the...
Dawgs prepare for matchup with Oregon Ducks