The Bulldogs crush the Ducks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs started their 2022 season with a win over #11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Stetson Bennett and his offense were as explosive as ever. He had a career day. He threw for a career-high 368 yards. He threw two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

A total of seven touchdowns were scored, three through the air and four on the ground. The Dawgs scored a touchdown on each of their first seven possessions. Seven different ball catchers caught passes of 20-yards or more.

Senior running back Kenny McIntosh started the game. He was the team’s leading receiver with nine catches for 117 yards. He showed off his versatility. His teammates believe he’ll uphold UGA’s “RBU” title.

The Dawgs continue their season Saturday, September 10th at 4 PM against Samford at Sanford Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.