Buy one, get one burger at Shake Shack through Sept. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shake Shack is holding a buy one, get one free deal in its app now through Sept. 12.

Order one Shackburger in its app and get a second one free.

The restaurant is best known for its burgers and milkshakes and has more than 350 locations in the United States.

There are seven Shake Shacks in the Atlanta area; the most recent opened in August in the Lenox Square mall.

