Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9.

The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.

The Going, Going, Gone! brand is Dick’s Sporting Goods’ discount stores, offering brand names at discounted prices. The Kennesaw location will be the brand’s first in Georgia.

