Dragon Con raises money for Open Hand Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People from all 50 states and around the world attended Dragon Con last weekend.

The 5-day event brought more than 65,000 fans to the city. It also raised at least $190,000 for Open Hand Atlanta, which provides meals and other services to people in our community who are dealing with food insecurity.

More than 3,000 attendees also took part in this year’s blood drive, which benefited more than 25 Atlanta-area hospitals and 125 across the southeast.

