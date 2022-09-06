Dry today; FIRST ALERT for rain Friday, Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect patchy fog this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80′s this afternoon.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 86°
Normal high - 86°
Chance of rain - less than 20%
What you need to know
Expect some patchy fog in metro Atlanta as you head to school and work this morning. Otherwise, it’ll turn out to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and high near-normal in the upper 80′s.
A pop-up shower or two is possible this afternoon and evening, but the coverage is low at less than 20%, so most of metro Atlanta should stay dry.
FIRST ALERT on Friday, Saturday
Rain chances will gradually increase into the weekend with a FIRST ALERT on Friday and Saturday, which is when we’ll see our highest chance of rain in metro Atlanta.
