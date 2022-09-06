Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm dumped almost a dozen inches in some areas of Chattooga County on Sept. 3. This caused severe flash flooding in the town of Summerville, impacting dozens of residents and businesses.
Here are their stories:
- ‘Pray for us,’ Chattooga churches pass out food, water to flood victims
- Summerville community rallies behind families in need after flooding
- Flooding leaves thousands in Summerville with little or no running water
- Summerville homeowners lack flood insurance; Is your home in a flood plain?
- Volunteers loading up to help Chattooga County flood victims
- Chattooga County Schools cancel classes for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
- Cobb County under a flood watch due to flooding, heavy rain
- Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
- Volunteers help relocate animals to safer area amid heavy flooding
- National Weather Service: Don’t attempt to travel unless you’re fleeing an area
- State of Emergency issued in Chattooga and Floyd counties after major flooding
- Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain
