GDOT to build express lanes on I-285 top end

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s one of the busiest sections of highway in America. 240,000 cars and trucks travel on the top end of Interstate-285 every day.

“The traffic is a mess, everybody is in and out, and there are accidents every day,” Driver Jazmine Lawrence said.

“Normally it would take me on a day without traffic maybe 15-20 minutes but with the traffic, it’s maybe an hour. It’s awful,” Driver Mario Buckholts said.

As a result, the Georgia Department of Transportation is now planning to build express lanes on the top end of the perimeter spanning across Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb Counties to alleviate some of the congestion.

“This specific system will have two lanes on each side so not a reversible system, but two lanes elevated in some areas, not elevated in some areas that will stretch across that top end of 285,” GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

GDOT said the project is in the early stages but it’s already clear that you can’t build lanes out in some areas, they have to build them up.

“When this project is built hopefully, we’ll see more on platooning vehicles and technology with vehicles to make these closed systems even more beneficial for commuters on the top end,” Dale said.

GDOT said travel times are projected to be reduced by nearly 40% for those using the express lanes and about 10% in the general-purpose lanes.

“That sounds like a wonderful solution. To go up and above traffic,” Buckholts said.

“Build it, build it. Hurry up and build it,” Lawrence said.

There will be a public hearing on the project next year and it will take several years to complete. You would need a peach pass to utilize the express lanes.

