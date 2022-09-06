Georgia Renaissance Festival announces haunted house event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Renaissance Festival and 13 Stories Haunted House have announced The Village, their new haunted house for the Halloween season. The house will be open 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.

The experience consists of two sections: The Village and the Courtyard. the Village is the haunted house proper, while the Courtyard is a more typical renaissance fair experience, complete with turkey legs and mead available to eat and drink.

Tickets are $25 through Oct. 15 and $30 through Halloween. Tickets are available here. The Courtyard is free, but separate from the Haunt ticket.

