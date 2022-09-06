Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County

Gov. Kemp to visit Chattooga County
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities in north Georgia tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.

Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage

Communities are still working to rebuild two days after record rain left behind major damage.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Summerville Baptist Church has become a makeshift clearinghouse for flood-relief...
Charities, corporations send flood-relief supplies to northwest Georgia community
Man murdered in front yard of home
Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard
Andre Dickens
Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID-19
As the cost of going to college has more than tripled, the crippling fear of student loan debt...
No book costs. No rent. No fees. No wonder Atlanta students are earning degrees abroad