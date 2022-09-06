Hand-painted ‘Pianos for Peace’ promote harmony across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Unexpected melodies radiate through a concrete concert hall in Midtown Atlanta, as Malek Jandali plays a colorful piano on the Beltline.

The hand-painted piano is one of 50 instruments installed in September through Jandali’s initiative, Pianos for Peace.

Jandali called the project the “largest symphony for peace” in the city.

“It’s about bringing unity back to the community through the arts, through the magic of music,” said Jandali.

Pianos for Peace is one of Atlanta’s largest public art installations. Jandali started the project in 2015 hoping to channel peace while fine-tuning a narrative.

“Usually the piano is untouchable – you know, it’s on stage, it’s brown, you know – don’t move it or it’s out of tune,” he said. “Here? Everyone is welcome to come and touch the piano.”

Keyboards were placed at highly trafficked areas in the area, including the Beltline, Piedmont Park, Georgia State, Marta stations, and other unexpected locations. Local and international artists worked to decorate the instruments.

The nonprofit estimates an estimated 1.5 million Atlantans and visitors will be impacted by the pianos this year.

However, Jandali said the real harmony comes when the pianos are removed from their outdoor locations at the end of the month and donated to Atlanta-area schools, nursing homes, health facilities, community centers, and underserved communities.

“We believe this is our soft power to unite, to bring peace into our beloved community Atlanta. We need it,” said Jandali.

Part of the project also includes a Pianos for Peace closing ceremony Thursday, September 22 in the Atrium of the Fulton County Government Building. The event will honor Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall and Camille Russell Love, the executive director of the mayor’s office of cultural affairs. The ceremony will feature the African American Philharmonic Orchestra and is open to the public.

