“Just a little drizzle” | Summerville residents with little or no running water days after flood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Imagine having little-to-no water to drink, shower or even flush toilets in your own home.

That’s the reality right now for so many residents in Summerville following Sunday’s flood after the city’s water treatment plant was damaged by the flood and Sunday’s storms.

In an email to CBS 46, Summerville City Manager Janice Galloway said there are about 30 people at the plant right now working on all kinds of problems.

The residents are doing all they can to get by without running water with the help from others, donations and water pick-up locations across the city.

Like so many others in Summerville, Michael Pickle had a wet and frustrating holiday weekend.

“We’ve had all kinds of flooding,” said Pickle. “See, I got other people’s garbage I had to pick up out of my yard too.”

While it’s not the first time his neighborhood has weathered a storm, no water, showers or flushing is a first for him.

“Just a little drizzle comes out,” said Pickle. “So I’ve been having to get gallon jugs to pour in and flush my toilet.”

Michael said it’s the basic needs that many of us take for granted, but he’s grateful for the community’s help.

“For water, I got neighbors and other people and they brought me some water,” he said.

Now, he waits patiently for the water to start flowing like normal. The city’s boil water advisory is still in effect for those who have low flow and plan to use it.

Gov. Kemp and the first lady are set to tour the flood damage on Wednesday.

No timeline was given for when the city expects water to be flowing like normal.

