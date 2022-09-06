Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor tested positive on Tuesday morning. According to his office, he is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. He is currently isolated at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually.

The mayor encourages all Atlantans to stay vigilant and get vaccinated and boosted per CDC recommendations.

