Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17

FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, customers lineup outside a Michaels store in Houston....
FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, customers lineup outside a Michaels store in Houston. The arts and crafts retailer is going private. The Irving, Texas-based retail chain said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, it has agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at all U.S. and Canadian Michaels locations. Interested applicants can apply online or in person during the event, where interviews with qualified candidates will also take place.

There are several Michaels locations within the Atlanta area.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flu season is right around the corner, and now may be the best time to get your flu shot.
Woodstock to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 4
Knife Mediterranean
INTERVIEW: Knife Mediterranean joins Tasty Tuesday
DRAGON CON PARADE 2022
Dragon Con raises money for Open Hand Atlanta
Dragon Con parade raises money
Dragon Con raises money for nonprofit