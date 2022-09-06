Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at all U.S. and Canadian Michaels locations. Interested applicants can apply online or in person during the event, where interviews with qualified candidates will also take place.

There are several Michaels locations within the Atlanta area.

