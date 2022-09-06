No 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga Tech 41-10

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way. But they couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short TD runs by Will Shipley.

Uiagalelei pulled off the play of the game, avoiding a sack to flip a lateral to Shipley for a first down. Uiagalelei capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that finally finished off the Yellow Jackets.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws on the run in the first half of an NCAA college...
STAT WATCH: Georgia offense hot from start with 7 TDs in row
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the...
Braves take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics
Bulldogs crush ducks
The Bulldogs crush the Ducks
UGA coach Kirby Smart
Bennett, Georgia D lead No. 3 Dawgs to 49-3 rout of Oregon