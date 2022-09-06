The Point hosts food drives throughout Hunger Action Month

Together We "Can" Food Drive
Together We "Can" Food Drive(Staff)
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Point shopping center in Druid Hills will host food drives throughout September to bring attention to Hunger Action Month. The food drives are every Saturday in September from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring non-perishable goods to the shopping center’s front lawn. “A striking orange table with six chairs will be strategically placed at the center’s main lawn,” said Alexis Brock, Regional Marketing Manager for The Point owners ShopCore Properties. “The sixth chair will be white, showcasing a stark fact — that every sixth child experiences some form of food insecurity.”

The drives will benefit the Toco Hills Community Alliance, an organization dedicated to assisting food insecure families in northeast Atlanta.

